Enterprise Ireland opens information portal for start-ups

Start In Ireland provides one-stop-shop for entrepreneurs

Enterprise Ireland has launched Start In Ireland, an online repository of information for start-ups.

The new portal simplifies the process of finding relevant start-up information and provides a pathway through a detailed list of supports available to people who want to start or grow their early-stage businesses.

Available on desktop and mobile, users can easily refine their search results to identify suitable supports for their business needs.

Ireland’s support for entrepreneurship continues to grow and our thriving start-up community is underpinned by a multitude of relevant supports and events, including start-up ‘office hours’ for first-time founders, pre-accelerators, accelerators, competitions, hackathons and more.

“Enterprise Ireland works closely with start-up businesses from the very early stages of development,” said Jenny Melia, divisional manager, high potential start-ups, Enterprise Ireland.

“While there is a wide range of information available from multiple sources on how to set up your business and the supports available, it can be challenging to find the right information at the right time.

“By offering a one-stop-shop, start-ups can easily access information about the vast array of supports on offer throughout the country.”

The portal can be accessed at https://globalambition.ie/startinireland/ and https://www.enterprise-ireland.com/en/startinireland/.

