Enet invests €1m in new Limerick headquarters

New facility will be twice the size of its current Limerick premises Print Print Trade

Ireland’s largest wholesale, open-access network provider, Enet, is developing its new headquarters in Limerick. The company will invest €1 million in developing a state-of-the-art 14,000 sq ft facility in the National Technological Park, Plassey.

The company has been headquartered in Limerick since it was founded in 2004. It has announced plans to move from its existing premises to the new location in early 2020.

Enet is in the process of developing a dedicated data centre and a high-tech Network Operations Centre that will operate 24/7. The new space, which is twice the size of its current premises, will facilitate this expansion.

“This commitment is evidence of Enet’s continued growth, and we look forward to seeing the pioneering work that will come as a direct result of this investment,” Peter McCarthy, CEO, Enet Group.

In Limerick City, Enet’s fibre network, known as the Metropolitan Area Network (MAN), provides connectivity to thirty retail service providers. According to the company, this has allowed for greater choice, quality and competitiveness of broadband services in the area. It said that high-bandwidth services and the quality of MAN have contributed to Limerick securing a significant amount of foreign direct investment .

“Enet has never said that the MANs directly create FDI jobs, however, the networks certainly play a pivotal role in removing any telecoms or bandwidth barriers,” said McCarthy.

“The networks and the world-class service available allow Irish cities and towns to complete on a global scale. The success of this strategy is dramatically underlined by the performance of the Limerick MAN, which is one of the largest of the MANs in the country.”

Enet works with 80 service providers to bring high-quality bandwidth connectivity to one million end users throughout Ireland. It has 120 employees between its Limerick and Dublin offices.

TechCentral Reporters