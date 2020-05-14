Enet becomes Ireland’s first network provider to deploy VIAVI virtual network testing

Open access network provider Enet, has become the first provider in Ireland to introduce virtual testing across its networks. Partnering with Butler Technologies to utilise VIAVI Solutions’ network test and monitoring systems, Enet will reduce troubleshooting times and significantly cut the number of technicians dispatched in response to network issues.

VIAVI Fusion is a virtual test system that combines physical test equipment with software-based test agents deployed across Enet’s network. The system’s test controller is centrally located in Dublin, initiating service activation testing and continuous real-time performance monitoring across the whole network.

“This is a strategically important investment for Enet as it highlights our continued commitment to delivering a genuinely world-class service for our customers. With this solution in place, we’ve increased the visibility of all monitored links so that we can see how the network is operating from the end-users’ perspective, pinpoint troubleshooting, reduce time to repair, and manage a much larger infrastructure estate,” said John Gilvarry, chief technology officer, Enet.

TechCentral Reporters