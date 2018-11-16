EMR appointed Motorola Solutions platinum partner

SCADA network and mobile telecommunications supplier EMR Integrated Solutions has announced its appointment as a platinum partner for Motorola Solutions’ range of mobile radio communications systems in Ireland.

The appointment – the highest accreditation in the Motorola Solutions partner program- recognises EMR’s expertise and success in delivering innovative two-way radio systems that connect customers with critical information in moments that matter.

EMR is one of only two platinum partners on the island of Ireland.

The EMR team has a long-standing relationship with Motorola Solutions, stretching back to the early 1980s and has supplied two-way radio solutions to a wide range of business users in sectors including energy, manufacturing, local government, education, construction and hospitality.

Recent successes include a three-year framework contract with ESB Telecoms Services for the refresh of their digital mobile radio (DMR) network across 23 power stations nationwide.

Craig Calvert, Motorola Solutions channel sales director for Northern Europe and Middle East, said: “Motorola Solutions has made great strides forward in the development of our partner programme, PartnerEmpower, and we are very proud of what we have achieved so far. We are even more proud of our extensive network of partners across the whole EMEA Region that have decided to join us on our journey.”

Mark Quinn, managing director of EMR said: “Significant sales, marketing and technical investment in the Motorola brand has really paid off for us and aligns with our strategy of providing best-in-class communications solutions to industry.

“Customers have responded very positively to the Motorola Solutions portfolio as evidenced by very strong revenue performance in our two-way radio business through 2018. We’re predicting continued growth into 2019 and beyond.”

TechCentral Reporters