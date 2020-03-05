Emporia signs distribution deal with EDL

Emporia's retiree-focused handsets now available to Irish retailers

Austrian-based mobile phone and telecoms brand, Emporia has partnered with Effective Distribution (EDL) in Ireland for the distribution for all its retiree-focused handsets.

The distribution deal, which was made effective immediately, will enable Irish retailers to sell Emporia’s devices.

The partnership follows Emporia’s recent expansion into the Irish and British markets.

“We’re proud to partner with EDL in the Irish market as they fully understand our audience and brand proposition. EDL are extremely credible in the retail channels and completely align with our strategy,” said Chris Millington, managing director of Emporia, UK & Ireland.

“Their leading position will enable a greater number of retailers in Ireland to stock our range of corded and cordless phones, feature phones and smartphones, bringing connectivity and simplicity to retirees across the country.”

Damian Grant, managing director of EDL said: “The range of telecoms products make a great addition to our expanding electrical products portfolio. We look forward to building Emporia’s presence with retailers and customers in Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters