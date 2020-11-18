Eir claims 5G mobile coverage available for 45% of the population

Telco says its 5G network the largest in Ireland Print Print Life

Eir’s 5G mobile network is now available to more than 45% of the population of Ireland, making it Ireland’s largest 5G network.

Throughout 2020, Eir has continued to expand its 5G network across Ireland. It now provides 5G coverage across 111 towns and cities across the country, and in all 26 counties of the Republic of Ireland from 576 sites. This 5G network is complemented with 4G coverage across 99% of the population of Ireland.

With 5G, Eir said its customers will be able to download their favourite shows instantly, stream high definition content without buffering, enjoy lag-free low-latency gaming and 5G will substantially enhance business connectivity.

advertisement





Carolan Lennon, CEO, Eir said: “5G brings with it the power to transform the way we live and work. It will enable smarter homes, smarter energy management, smarter transport and the ability to connect and work in any part of the country. 5G is more than faster mobile internet, it is next generation technology with the power to unlock huge potential, innovation and business opportunities.

“We began the rollout of this network just over a year ago, its continued expansion has been made possible by our €1 billion capital investment programme to build the very best network for our customers. We are proud to play our part in the delivery of world-leading digital infrastructure that is vital to Ireland’s continued growth and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

TechCentral Reporters