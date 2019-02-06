Eight Meath towns added to Siro network

Wholesale broadband operator Siro is investing €20 million investment to deliver its fibre-to-the-building (FTTB) network to eight towns in Co Meath, covering up to 21,000 homes and business.

“One of the key aims of Meath County Council’s digital strategy is to help boost the economic and social development of the county through improved digital capabilities,” said Jackie Maguire, chief executive, Meath County Council.

“The wider rollout of Siro’s 100% fibre optic broadband network, which will now reach nine towns in the county, illustrates how we are delivering on that promise. As a result, we will be able to attract further investment to the county, make remote working a more attractive option for people commuting to work and make innovative services like video consultations with GPs a real possibility.”

John McManus, Siro build director, said: “We’re delighted to broaden the scope of our rollout, with eight Meath towns added to our plans. Siro is building Ireland’s only 100% fibre optic network, which means that anyone in Meath using our services are guaranteed the best broadband experience in the country as there is nothing faster than the speed of light. Considering the data demands in the future due to cloud technology and online streaming services, our fibre-to-the-building network means that we are future-proofing these nine towns broadband needs for decades ahead.”

As part of its expanded rollout in Meath, Siro has put out a call to business centres in the eight towns to register their interest in participating in the Gigabit Hub Initiative, which is run in partnership with Vodafone. The initiative aims to spark a digital transformation by providing 1Gb/s connectivity to qualifying hubs free of charge for two years.

