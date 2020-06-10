Eight Irish start-ups and SMEs from €31m in EC funding

Local companies have secure more than 10% of boosted Horizon 2020 funding Print Print Trade

The European Commission awarded a total of €314 million to 72 start-ups and SMEs support the development and scaling of their companies. The initial budget for this call was increased by the Commission to ensure many Coronavirus relevant innovations were supported in addition to other thematic areas.

Ireland in joint second for the number of awards with France and Denmark, behind the Netherlands.

Among the successful applicants were seven Enterprise Ireland clients including Kite Medical, OneProjects Design Innovation, Provizio, Remedy Biologics, Kastus Technologies, SiriusXT and Aquila Biosciences.

The EIC Accelerator pilot supports high risk, high potential SMEs and innovators to help them develop and bring onto the market new innovative products, services and business models that could drive economic growth. All grant and equity awards are subject to the completion of grant and investment agreements.

Speaking following today’s announcement, Garrett Murray, National Director for Horizon 2020 at Enterprise Ireland said: “Today’s announcement is a great success for Ireland and is testament to the research and innovation capability of Irish companies and the vibrancy of the Irish high potential start-up and commercialisation eco-system. This announcement provides significant funding to support these companies to bring their innovations to market and achieve their global ambition.

“To date Irish companies and researchers have been awarded in excess of €907m in funding under Horizon 2020. There continues to be many opportunities for Irish enterprises and researchers under the EIC and across the Horizon 2020 Programme, including calls for proposals under the European Green Deal, worth circa €1bn that will be issued in the autumn.”

TechCentral Reporters