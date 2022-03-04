Eco-Mova awarded €650k to lead vehicle energy research project Plans to create up to 55 jobs in Mayo in the coming years Life

Transportation equipment manufacturer eco-Mova has been awarded €648,000 in government funding to lead an environmentally friendly industrial research project in Co. Mayo. The funding will support eco-Mova’s development of environmentally friendly road trailers for electric cars and vans.

Awarded through the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), the funding is part of a wider €19.8 million effort supporting 49 new projects and enabling a wide range of energy research within Ireland.

The project will see eco-Mova work with Prof Alojz Ivankovic, Dr Neal Murphy and Dr Malachy O’Rourke, from the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, University College Dublin (UCD), and the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) advanced manufacturing research centre I-Form.

The combined team will embrace eco-Mova’s existing research and extend it with world class science to exploit new structural composites and energy systems that will substantially lower carbon emissions from vehicles that tow trailers.

“Commercial and recreational buyers of trailers need to lower emissions when they move large goods on the road,” said eco-Mova’s founder, Rory Staunton. “Most electric vehicles today have range limitations and cannot tow trailers. Eco-Mova can fix that. We aim to speed up the practical adoption of electric vehicles for moving larger loads with zero emissions, without increasing costs.”

Prof Ivankovic of I-Form added: ‘‘This award shows how innovation from the West of Ireland can be advanced with expertise from UCD and I-Form in composites, adhesives, numerical modelling and energy systems, to address Ireland’s challenge to reduce vehicle emissions. The collaboration with eco-Mova will include undergraduate, postgraduate and post-doctoral researchers based in both Dublin and Mayo.

Eco-Mova plans to start production next year, and plan to create more than 55 jobs in Co. Mayo.

TechCentral Reporters