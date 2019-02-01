Echelon announces 1,000 new jobs in data centre construction plan

Sites in Wicklow, Dublin to be followed by UK, European expansion

Echelon Data Centres is to create 1,100 jobs through the €1 billion development of two sites in Arklow, Co Wicklow and Clondalkin in Dublin.

The capacity available across the two wholly-owned facilities is the equivalent of approximately 34% of all operational capacity currently available in Ireland and 15% of that either planned or in development.

The new jobs being created consist of 460 construction jobs and 100 operational positions in Clondalkin, and 450 construction jobs and 90 operational positions in Arklow.

Echelon is owned by Aldgate Developments, a UK and Ireland-based property development company. The company is working to a ‘triple five’ strategy – the development of 500MW of capacity, in five countries, by 2025.

Niall Molloy, CEO of Echelon Data Centres, said: “Between our two sites in Clondalkin and Arklow, and other sites that we are in the process of identifying and acquiring in Ireland, the UK and Europe, Echelon will become one of Europe’s biggest data centre providers.

“What this major investment means for Ireland is the creation of many high-quality jobs. The development and operation of these two sites alone will provide employment for 1,100 people through a capital investment of €1 billion which will enhance and support Ireland’s growing tech ecosystem.”

The company is also in the process of identifying other sites in the UK and Europe.

TechCentral Reporters