Dublin student scoops top prizes at international science fair

A fifth year student from Dublin has been awarded two prizes at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).

Andrei Florian, who was in the top four at 2022’s BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, received the top prize in the software systems category at ISEF, as well as receiving the Oracle Academy award for his project on novel internet voting systems netting a total of $10,000 prize money.

Florian, a 5th year student from St Aidan’s CBS in Dublin, was representing Ireland at the prestigious science competition which was held virtually and in-person in Atlanta, Georgia. He beat out competition from 58 other entries to win his category as well as receiving an Oracle Academy award for his project. Florian’s project explored the application of novel technologies including blockchain to digital voting systems.

“I am proud to have presented my project at ISEF this year,” said Florian. “I am passionate about electoral reform and over the past few months designed and developed a novel internet voting system with which I had the honour to represent Ireland at this international science fair. I am grateful to my family, friends, and teachers for supporting me through this journey and BTYSTE for giving me this opportunity.”

Mari Cahalane, head of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition said: ‘The BTYSTE team is incredibly proud of Andrei and the work he has put in to successfully represent Ireland at ISEF 2022. I am thrilled to see his work recognised and look forward to following his continued development. Andrei’s win demonstrates the role that BTYSTE plays in fostering young Irish talent in science and technology and I wish him every success for the future.”

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition is Ireland’s premier STEM event for young people. It takes place annually in January and sees students aged 12- 19 years from all parts of the island of Ireland showcase their science and technology projects.

TechCentral Reporters