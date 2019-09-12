Dublin City Council deploys HGV permit checker app and data dashboard

Dublin City Council (DCC) has launched a new app and data dashboard to support its HGV Management Strategy.

HGV Permit Checker System, developed by TEKenable, allows members of the public, local authority staff, and An Garda Siochana to query if a five plus axle vehicle has the correct permit. This data can be stored and analysed, allowing local authorities to quantify compliance and make data-driven decisions.

DCC’s HGV management strategy bans all vehicles with five axels or more from designated areas in the city centre from 7am to 7pm. It also provides for a limited permit scheme for vehicles which require access within that window.

“We needed a new way to keep an eye on trucks passing through the city centre and to make sure that drivers are adhering to the rules on accessing the cordon at peak times,” said Brendan O’Brien, head of traffic, environment & transportation at DCC.

To help solve the challenge, TEKenable developed a back-office dashboard system to administer and visualise the feedback that comes from app users. It allows for the rendering of heat maps, highlighting the areas of most concern to target for specific enforcement activities.

“The deployment of the mobile device application assists with enforcing the HGV Management Strategy and engaging members of the public by allowing them to query and report on possible violations, empowering the citizen to assist in non-compliance detection and support the wellbeing of Dublin City,” said O’Brien. “All other HGVs are required to take a different route around the cordon.”

TechCentral Reporters