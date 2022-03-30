Digital Hub

Digital Hub begins search for new technologist in residence

Residency to focus on community health and wellbeing, and environmental sustainability
30 March 2022

The Digital Hub is looking for its next technologist in residence, with an opportunity for a three-to-six-month residency starting in May 2022.

The residency will include an emphasis on interacting with the local community, with the technologist working with local residents of all ages and community groups to gather, analyse and publish data related to health and wellbeing in Dublin 8. A key task will be to also gather data on the environmental sustainability activities on The Digital Hub campus.

A key focus will be on leveraging Internet of Things (IoT) technology by using and introducing new sensor technologies to the campus to collect and analyse data on population health and wellbeing and sustainability.

 

The Digital Hub is also a lead partner in Smart D8, an initiative focused on improving the health and wellbeing of the Dublin 8 community through collaboration and innovative technology applications.

Applications close on 15 April at 5pm.

