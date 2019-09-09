Deloitte announces 230 graduate positions

Deloitte is looking to fill more than 230 graduate roles across its Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Belfast offices. Coupled with the announcement, the firm launched its 2020 recruitment campaign, #yourDeloitte.

In addition to the graduate positions, it has several vacancies for experienced-hire roles. For more information, visit www.deloitte.ie/careers.

Further, applications for its summer internship and undergraduate work placement programmes are now open. To apply, visit www.deloitte.ie/students

It has called for applicants from various disciplines to apply, including business, computer science, engineering, maths, science, and accounting. Candidates have been invited to apply for roles across all service lines including; audit & assurance, tax, restructuring services, risk advisory, consulting, technology consulting and financial advisory.

Prospective applicants who are unsure as to which programme to apply for can use online assessment tool, Find Your Fit.

“At Deloitte, it’s our people who make us who we are and help us to succeed. Our colleagues’ individual backgrounds, skills, interests and ideas bring to the table a plethora of new and fresh thinking,” said Harry Goddard, CEO, Deloitte Ireland. “Our success consistently lies in the fact that we recruit people who look at complex issues through a different lens.”

In 2018, Deloitte was named Graduate Employer of the Year by GradIreland. It also boasts one of the highest pass rates in professional exams in Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters