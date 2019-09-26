Dell Technologies forecasts how emerging tech will transform our lives

Anticipates that sentient cities, connected mobility and robots will become mainstream Print Print Pro

Dell Technologies has revealed how emerging technologies will transform the way we live by 2030. Its Future of Connected Living study details technology’s potential to drive human progress and our increasingly immersive partnership with machines.

The study involved 4,600 business leaders across 40 countries. It was conducted in partnership with Institute for the Future (IFTF) and Vanson Bourne.

Global experts forecast that technologies like edge computing, 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), extended reality (XR) and internet of things (IoT) will combine to create five major shifts in the coming decade. These shifts will have the power to change lives across the globe.

IFTF forecasts the following shifts between now and 2030:

Networked reality; Over the next decade, cyberspace will become an overlay on top of our existing reality as our digital environment extends beyond televisions, smartphones and other displays.

Connected mobility and networked matter; The vehicles of tomorrow will essentially be mobile computers. We will trust them to take us where we need to go in the physical world as we interact in the virtual spaces available to us wherever we are.

From digital cities to sentient cities; Cities will quite literally come to life through their own networked infrastructure of smart objects, self-reporting systems and AI-powered analytics.

Agents and algorithms; We will all be supported by a personalised “operating system for living” that can anticipate our needs and proactively support our day-to-day activities to free up time.

Robot with social lives: Robots will become our partners in life – enhancing our skills and extending our abilities. Robots will share newfound knowledge to their social robot network to crowdsource innovations and accelerate progress, in real time.

Anticipating change

Many businesses are already preparing for these shifts. Indeed, 76% of those surveyed expect to restructure the way they spend their time by automating more tasks. More than half anticipate that networked reality will become commonplace. Further, 56% would welcome day-to-day immersion in virtual and augmented realities and another 56% would embrace being fitted brain computer interfaces.

Navigating challenges

Technology-led shifts may challenge people and organisations that are already grappling with change. To stay up to speed with the rapid pace of innovation and harness the power of emerging technologies, organisations must actively take steps to collect, process and deploy data.

Additionally, the fairness of algorithms that decide everything from how companies hire, to who is eligible for a loan must be addressed. As will the growing public concern about data privacy. Governments will need to learn to share and deploy its data, if a city goes from digital to sentient.

Business leaders are already anticipating some of these challenges. The report found that 74% consider data privacy to be a top societal-scale challenge that must be solved. Plus, 44% think AI should be regulated and there should be more clarity as to how it is used.

The Future of Connected Living is the third and final part in a three-part research series that includes The Future of the Economy and The Future of Work, both of which were released earlier in 2019.

TechCentral Reporters