Dell reveals potential security breach

The company said it detected and disrupted the activity and that the data referred only to names, email addresses and hashed passwords

Dell has announced it detected an unauthorised attempt to extract customer information from Dell.com.

The company said it detected and disrupted the activity on 9 November and that the data referred only to names, email addresses and hashed passwords.

“Though it is possible some of this information was removed from Dell’s network, our investigations found no conclusive evidence that any was extracted,” the company said in a statement.

“Additionally, Dell cyber security measures are in place to limit the impact of any potential exposure.”

Specifically, the company said that it is a procedure to have hashed passwords from customers and also a mandatory Dell.com password reset.

“Credit card and other sensitive customer information was not targeted. The incident did not impact any Dell products or services,” the company said.

Dell, immediately after detecting the potential breach, has put in place countermeasures and also launched an investigation.

It also retained a digital forensics firm to conduct an independent investigation and has engaged law enforcement.

“In this age of highly sophisticated information security threats, Dell is committed to doing all it can to protect customers’ information. This includes encouraging customers to change passwords for other accounts if they use the same password for their Dell.com account.

“Dell will continue to invest in its information technology networks and security to detect and prevent the risk of unauthorised activity,” said Dell.

Regarding the extent of the potential breach, the statement said, “The potential extraction is limited to Dell.com customer account information and does not impact any Dell products or services, including Dell Financial Services.”

More information can be found here.

IDG News Service