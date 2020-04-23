Dell allocates $9bn to partner support programme

Dell Technologies has rolled out the Payment Flexibility Program, delivering 0% interest rates and up to a 180-day payment deferral. The vendor is also making $9 billion in financing and qualifying partners can get a payment extension of 45-90 days through the Dell Technologies Working Capital Solutions Program.

Jason Ward, vice-president and managing director, Dell Technologies Ireland (pictured), said: “In recent weeks, organisations in Ireland have been faced with unprecedented challenges and protecting cashflow is a fundamental part of survival. In recognition of that and of the vital role these organisation play in the Irish economy Dell Technologies is offering the flexibility that Irish businesses need to quickly adapt to these uncertain times.

“We are providing access to a $9 billion fund at 0% interest rates with deferred payment terms on Dell Technologies server, storage and networking solutions and new short-term options for remote working, business owners and managers.

“Our entire team has been working with partners and organisations across the public and private sectors to assist them in transforming how they operate. We remain focused on taking care of their needs and ensuring that all our communities stay connected in the weeks and months ahead.”

TechCentral Reporters