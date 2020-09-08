Data centre industry to add more than 1,800 jobs over coming year

Host in Ireland survey indicates positive outlook for data centre ecosystem Print Print Trade

Ninety-six percent of copmanies in Ireland’s data centres ecosystem are positive or very positive about business opportunities over the next 12 months, according to a survey released today from Host in Ireland

A further eighty-four percent of respondents also expect their employee base to grow over the same period, potentially creating more than 1,800 new jobs.

“The role of the data centre in keeping our economy moving in the last few months has reinforced the critical nature of our industry. We have a real opportunity to attract, develop and retain new talent as we look to keep pace with the growing business demand,” said Hannah Ormondroyd, head of people, Data Centre Solutions, CBRE. “There is also the possibility we can help recently furloughed employees find a new home and transfer their skill sets to a new industry.”

advertisement





Garry Connolly, president and founder of Host in Ireland, said: “Data centres are the digital factories of today and have been one of the few completely open for business during the pandemic. As significant portions of our lives shifted to an online world, the industry has felt a great sense of purpose as essential workers being on the digital frontline.

“The positive outlook and enthusiasm is understandable. When you take that, plus the renewable energy resources Ireland has at its disposal, there is a real opportunity to build and maintain Ireland’s leading position in the global digital datasphere.”

The survey was conducted with a sample of 50 companies in the data centre ecosystem in Ireland, including Host in Ireland partners and other invited participants.

TechCentral Reporters