Data centre coolers and F-Gas regulations

Rittal clarifies its range in light of regulations to reduce fluorinated greenhouse gases use and prevent release into the atmosphere

The EU’s F-Gas regulations have raised questions over which cooling units and chillers can be used after 2020.

Published on January 1, 2015, the regulations were introduced to reduce the use of fluorinated greenhouse gases and prevent their release into the atmosphere. They also detail banned uses for cooling and air-conditioning plant, and service and maintenance stipulations.

However, Rittal asserts that its enclosure cooling units and chillers are not affected by the use bans.

Rittals units have a hermetically sealed refrigerant circuit, meaning they are airtight. The global warming potential (GWP) of the refrigerants used in them (R134a, R410a and R407c) is less than 2,500.

Hermetically sealed equipment containing less than 10 tonne CO 2 equivalent is not legally required to be inspected for leaks. All Rittal enclosure cooling units correspond with this standard.

“It’s important to consider the GWP over the entire life cycle of the cooling solution and so high energy efficiency is as crucial as the type and quantity of refrigerant used,” said a statement from the company.

“The reduction of direct emissions from an alternative refrigerant must not be offset by an increase in indirect emissions from higher energy consumption.”

Its Blue e+ cooling units will not be affected by the bans, nor are they subject to leak inspection. Plus, the company said that theses units will deliver energy savings of up to 75%.

Regular service and maintenance of a cooling solution is fundamental to prolong its service life and ensure efficient operation. Only reliable enclosure climate control ensures electronic components are protected from overheating, helping processes run smoothly and safely.

For further information, visit www.rittal.co.uk

TechCentral Reporters