CWSI to create 25 new jobs, invest €1.2m

New roles to focus on service delivery and technical consulting

CWSI plans to create 25 new jobs across Ireland and the UK by the end of 2022. The mobile and cloud security specialist said it will invest over €1.2 million to support this planned growth of the business.

Most of the new roles are being created within CWSI’s service delivery and technical consulting teams, and include security consultants, delivery and service desk engineers, project, and service assurance managers. Product management and marketing are also highlighted for investment.

The new hires will also include apprentices as CWSI is launching a new UK apprenticeship programme in 2022 to encourage more young people into a career in IT and security. The programme will initially span 14 months with 80% on-the-job training and 20% virtual classroom training.

To meet customer demand, CWSI is extending its solution capability in Endpoint Detection and Response through a new partnership with SentinelOne, a leading cybersecurity platform. The company has seen great success with its Unified Endpoint Managed Service, which provides a turnkey solution to support IT teams and end users to manage every aspect of the device lifecycle including ordering and delivering, provisioning, in-life support, swaps and replacements and decommissioning. The company also recently achieved Android Enterprise Service Provider accreditation, reflecting its expertise in mobile operating systems and the growing prevalence of Android devices within enterprises.

Earlier this year, CWSI announced the acquisition of AVR. The integration has seen a 100% staff retention rate and a successful cross-sell of services to each customer base, as well as integration across sales, marketing, HR and general technology. CWSI is actively pursuing further acquisitions across the UK and Europe.

CWSI has recently become the first Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) in Ireland, and one of a select few in the UK, to join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft security products to better defend against a world of increasing threats.

Ronan Murphy, CEO, CWSI: “On the back of a successful year for CWSI, we are delighted to announce these new positions and significant investment into our people, platforms and partnerships, which underscores our commitment to providing best-in-class services to our customers.

“We look forward to developing our new partnership with SentinelOne, which recently completed the largest ever cybersecurity IPO on the NYSE, as the demand for endpoint management and protection grows. We are also particularly pleased to announce the launch of our new apprenticeship programme in the UK, as we have seen how the IT skills gap has negatively impacted the industry, and we plan to play our part in encouraging young people to build a career in IT and security in particular.

“CWSI is delighted to have been accepted into MISA, an association that is made up of only the most skilled and experienced Microsoft Security Partners. When you add our specialist expertise in mobile operating systems, it means we are optimally positioned for sustained growth.

“Our longer-term vision is to become a pan-European leader in modern security through a combination of organic growth and M&A activity.”

Headquartered in Sandyford, Dublin, CWSI provides consulting, managed services, professional services, and training to organisations across a wide range of sectors. The company combines unrivalled knowledge and technical expertise with solutions from leading software partners to help clients leverage the power of mobile technologies. It consolidated its UK credentials and capabilities with the acquisition in May 2021 of AVR, a cyber and cloud security services provider, based in Berkshire.

TechCentral Reporters