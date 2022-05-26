CWSI inks multi-million deal with Three UK To provide mobile security solution to support Three UK’s launch into the business market Trade

CWSI, one of Europe’s most experienced mobile and cloud security specialists, has signed a new multi-million three-year deal to provide and support a mobile security solution for Three UK.

Suitable for businesses of all sizes, Three Mobile Protect is an affordable, accessible and easy-to-implement security solution for both iOS and Android devices.

CWSI’s partnership with Three UK builds on the success of Three Mobile Protect in Ireland, launched in 2020 and extends its well-established capability to the UK market. Powered by award-winning, proven mobile endpoint security software from Corrata, CWSI implemented and supports the Three Mobile Protect service. It was chosen for its in-depth expertise in mobile security and its track record of enabling mobile network operators to bring solutions to market quickly.

advertisement





Three Mobile Protect safeguards businesses against rising mobile phone threats including scams, malware, and data loss by blocking access to phishing sites, malware download servers and unapproved content or services. It also helps organisations to control costs by monitoring the apps, data usage, and roaming permitted on business phones, while also ensuring compliance.

The solution operates discretely and locally on the device. There is no interruption to device performance and company data is not sent to the cloud for inspection, a major privacy advantage for businesses and their employees.

“This is an exciting partnership for Three Business,” said Snehal Bhudia, Director of Business Propositions & Go To Market, Three UK. “The Three Mobile Protect service gives our customers state of the art security protection that will help to protect them from dynamic cybercrime without intruding on employee privacy, helping our customers operate safely and securely, wherever business takes them”

“CWSI is delighted to be working with Three UK to bring Three Mobile Protect to UK businesses, building on the proven model established with Corrata and Three Mobile Protect in Ireland,” said Ronan Murphy, CEO, CWSI. “Given the scale of Three’s ambition in the UK business market this has the potential to be a multi-million-euro contract for CWSI. We look forward to working with Three UK, and the broader Hutchison Group, to make simple, effective and affordable mobile and cloud security solutions available to all business customers.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?