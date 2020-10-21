Cork Science Festival makes online return

Robot building, kite-making workshops help make for a pandemic-beating week of events

One of the country’s biggest science festivals is returning to Cork next month. There is something for everyone at the Cork Science Festival as it moves online this year with a huge selection of free events for all ages. The Cork Science Festival, titled Shaping our Future, will run from the 8-15 November.

The Cork Science Festival has a packed online programme of public engagement events, open days, tours, talks, exhibitions, shows, workshops and school events.

Robot building workshops will be taking place as will a virtual kite-making workshop. Kits will be delivered to schools taking part.

There will also be a virtual workshop introducing children to science, what science is and how science affects our daily lives. Another highlight will be a live reading from the Johnny Magory series of books by author Emma Jane Leeson. Also on the schedule is a virtual climate hack, which will provide students with an opportunity to investigate the energy demand in their area and explore potential decarbonisation options, as well as an opportunity to ask experts about their proposed solutions.

With the workshops delivered online children can also discover the amazing world of microbes through Microbe Origami with APC Microbiome Ireland. There will also feature an electricity workshop and a show called Up in Smoke with Professor Baloney, which will have a mix of laughter, experiments, and a puppetry.

Fantastic DNA in a Box will encourage kids to work like a molecular biologist and extract DNA from cells in their kitchens with everyday life items such as hand sanitiser.

The Cork Science Festival is supported by Science Foundation Ireland, and is part of Science Week Ireland.

Mervyn Horgan, Cork Science Festival co-ordinator, said: “This is a Cork Science Festival like no other this year and we are very excited to be back. Cork Science Week is truly a magical festival and a celebration of science events. We invite everyone, young and old to come and experience our online programme of free public engagement events, science tours, talks, exhibitions, shows, workshops and school events.

“Cork Science Festival is a main partner of Science Week Ireland, one of the largest STEM engagement events in the Irish science calendar. Our team represents Cork’s best in research, education and industry across science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.”

For more information visit www.CorkScienceFestival.ie.

TechCentral Reporters