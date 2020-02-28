Workhuman, CoreHR recognised at Great Place to Work awards

Social recognition and performance management platform developer Workhuman, and CoreHR, a developer of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions, were recognised as two of the best workplaces in Ireland at the 19th annual Great Place to Work awards.

The awards, presented at an event in the Clayton Hotel in Dublin on 26 February, were assessed through a ‘trust index’ employee survey and a ‘culture audit’ of policies and practices.

Eric Mosley, CEO, Workhuman, said: “This acknowledgement of Workhuman as a great place to work is due to our incredible people at our Park West base and is testament to our investment in a culture of inclusion and celebration. Through our technology, we help organisations all over the world create better cultures, and we are no different ourselves in using our platform to foster the power of gratitude and human connection. At Workhuman, we practice what we preach and awards like this are a testament that embracing social recognition and continuous performance management creates truly great workplaces.”

“It’s our fundamental philosophy that people create all value in our business,” said Barbara Dunlea, senior people experience manager, CoreHR. “Being named one of Ireland’s best workplaces by Great Place to Work reflects the great culture of ‘one team, one vision’ that we have all built together.”

Great Place to Work Ireland is part of a global network of culture consultants, with offices in 48 countries using an established methodology to publish lists at country, regional, and global levels. The best known of these is the Fortune 100 list of Best Companies to Work For in the United States.

TechCentral Reporters