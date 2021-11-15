Content Llama secures €2.5m in funding round

Content Llama, Ireland’s leading content configuration technology (CCT) platform, has secured €2.5 million in fundraising to further expand its presence globally and broaden its reach to potential customers. The funding round was led by Elkstone Partners and The Western Development Commission.

Founded by Karina Kelly and Joleen Looney in 2019, Content Llama uses its proprietary CCT platform that automates the collection, configuration and delivery of multi-source product content for e-commerce retailers and in turn connects brands and retailers in a more meaningful way. As part of the announcement, it is expected that up to 20 new positions will be created in the next 12 months which will include roles in product engineering, customer success and business development.

The Enterprise Ireland-backed company currently employs 42 people including 14 full time and two part time staff in Ireland with the remaining employees based in countries such as Ukraine, Portugal, The Netherlands, South Africa and Spain. Content Llama collaborates with over 3,600 global brands to configure content at scale for well-known clients such as Walmart, Aer Rianta International, and Lifestyle Sports and expect to expand on this in the future as the business continues its growth trajectory. The company will focus on international clients, particularly in the United States from its Chicago base as it heads into 2022.

“We are delighted to be announcing this significant fundraise for Content Llama,” said Karina Kelly, CEO and co-founder of Content Llama. “Fundraising over video link was a new experience, and an opportunity Joleen and I embraced with successful results. This €2.5 million means we can expedite our global growth in the e-commerce retail space. Our proprietary content configuration technology is simplifying content publishing for retailers the world over. Investment in our technology and people at this stage of the company’s development is crucial to Content Llama owning the Content Configuration space.”

“On top of this, we are excited to be creating 20 new roles in the company that will help Content Llama meet its intended goals over the coming years. These jobs will be in important parts of the business such as product engineering, customer success and business development. The new roles, coupled with our amazing existing team will further support our mission to change the world of e-commerce content for the better. We are aware of the need for us to be flexible with where people are working from so the majority of these new roles will be 100% remote as it allows us to approach the most talented employees in the job market.“

