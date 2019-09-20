Huckletree to establish fintech hub in Dublin 4

Huckletree plans to open Ireland’s first fintech focused hub in The Oval building, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. The co-working space operator and accelerator’s latest facility should be in operation by the end of 2019.

According to the company, the fully-equipped 23,500 sq ft space will be reminiscent of established focused hubs in London and Luxembourg. It will connect the world’s largest financial services firms with Irish start-ups and investors.

Huckletree is also developing hubs in Oslo and Manchester. Each space will be curated by theme and sector. By the end of the year, the company expects to welcome 2,000 new members to its pan-European community.

In 2017, the accelerator established its first space in Ireland in The Academy building on Pease Street, Dublin. It is now home to 40 companies.

“I’m excited to see us bring a global fintech hub to life in Dublin,” said Andrew Lynch, co-founder, Huckletree. “We felt compelled to create a centre of excellence that can bring entrepreneurs together and showcase Ireland’s thriving ecosystem to the world.

“Our hope is that this becomes a true town hall for all fintech players and an ‘academy’ for future global success stories. We will be vetting applications for the next few months and look forward to welcoming our first members at the end of the year and becoming part of D4’s nascent tech scene alongside our neighbours IBM, Tableau Software, and Survey Monkey – and Facebook in 2020.”

Erin Platts, head of EMEA and president, Silicon Valley Bank UK said: “As we continue to experience a boom in fintech across Europe, there is a growing need to now bring together the right infrastructure, innovators, capital and talent across the sector to work alongside one another, collaborate, and move the industry forward to create a thriving innovation economy.”

TechCentral Reporters