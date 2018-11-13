CMS, DrayTek partnership brings fresh connections to Irish customers

CMS Distribution, a worldwide distributor of business and consumer technologies, has announced a new partnership with DrayTek, a manufacturer of business-class broadband and networking solutions.

DrayTek’s product range includes routers, firewalls, switches and wireless access points.

“Businesses are dependent on strong and reliable connectivity to keep their business running, so any outage or downtime is a big issue. IT managers look for robust networking solutions to minimise risk for the business and expect that they will come with additional capabilities including failover to secondary connections, web content filtering, provision of Wi-Fi across sites, and multi-site management. These are just some of benefits that DrayTek’s solutions can provide,” said Justin Griffiths, group director of solutions, CMS Distribution.

DrayTek’s customers include enterprise organisations and SMEs in both private and public sector, often with large branch office estates and service providers.

TechCentral Reporters