CMS Distribution expands cybersecurity portfolio with OPSWAT Demand for flexible and powerful security services reaches all-time high

In association with CMS Distribution

CMS Distribution has signed a distribution agreement with OPSWAT, the global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP). This partnership will strengthen CMS Distribution’s cybersecurity portfolio and expand OPSWAT’s presence and reach in the Irish market.

OPSWAT’s goal is to eliminate malware and zero-day attacks. They believe that every file and every device pose a threat. Its products focus on threat prevention and process creation for secure data transfer and safe device access. The result is productive systems that minimise risk of compromise. That is why 98% of US nuclear power facilities trust OPSWAT for cybersecurity and compliance.

“We’re really pleased to be able to offer OPSWAT’s full suite of content disarm and reconstruction and critical threat solutions in Ireland and support its channel growth with our targeted marketing programmes, technical support and financial services,” said Nick Bailey, director of vendor alliances at CMS Distribution. “The need and demand for flexible and powerful security services is at an all-time high and we’re excited to team with OPSWAT to bring greater choice, performance and value to channel partners throughout Ireland.”

“OPSWAT is excited to partner with CMS Distribution and expand our solutions to Ireland,” said Alessandro Porro, vice president, global channels at OPSWAT. “The partnership between OPSWAT and CMS Distribution means that customers can be safe knowing that any vulnerabilities, known and unknown, are addressed and taken care of to ensure that organisation’s intellectual and critical infrastructure property remain intact.”