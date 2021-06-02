Cloudera to acquire Datacoral and Cazena before going through its own acquisition

Cloudera will gain a foothold in the self-service ‌market‌ ‌for‌ ‌public‌ ‌clouds Print Print Trade

Cloudera has announced plans to acquire two software-as-a-service (SaaS) firms, Datacoral and Cazena, in a bid to expand its public cloud offering.

The‌ ‌announcement‌ ‌comes‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌heels‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌firm’s Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) achieving ISO 27001 certification in May.

“The acquisitions will enable Cloudera to usher in a new era of low-code, no-code self-service by automating complex operations – enabling our customers to focus on getting value from their data rather than configuring, operating and managing the underlying infrastructure,” stated Rob Bearden,Cloudera chief executive officer (pictured).

Datacoral’s SaaS platform will further expand Cloudera’s public cloud portfolio by providing secure and reliable access to more than 80 conventional data sources. The fully managed service enables fast, easy, and accurate data conversions and integrations through a flexible multi-tenant SaaS architecture that runs in the cloud. Its no-code connectors ensure customers can extract any type of data with a few clicks.

“The combination of Cloudera’s robust platform with a cloud-native, ETL solution like Datacoral, offers a powerful solution to today’s self-service analytics challenge,” said Datacoral founder and CEO Raghotham Murthy.

Additionally, Cazena and Cloudera intend to make it easy and cost-effective for Cloudera customers to migrate to Cloudera’s proprietary cloud service, CDP Public Cloud. With Cazena’s Instant Cloud Data Lakes, Cloudera customers can shave months from the time it takes to implement analytics, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

“Extending the Cloudera platform to a SaaS delivery model fulfills Cazena’s vision of enabling businesses to easily speed up their time to insight by focusing on their data rather than operating the infrastructure necessary to manage it – we make CDP easier to operate and consume for all enterprises,” said Cazena founder and CEO Prat Moghe.

Assuming the companies meet customary closing conditions, Cloudera expects to complete the acquisitions in the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

In a separate announcement, Cloudera stated it will be acquired by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, and global investment firm KKR in an all-cash transaction valued at $5.3 billion.

“The transaction delivers substantial value to Cloudera shareholders, who will receive $16 in cash per share, representing a 24% premium to the closing price as of 28 May 2021 and a 30% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average share price,” added Cloudera.

This acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

