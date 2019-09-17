Clean eir: SSE Airtricity to supply eir with green energy

Companies sign three-year contract worth €66m

Eir and SSE Airtricity have signed a €66 million flexible, risk-managed supply deal. The three-year contract will bring the supply of green electricity to over 8,000-meter points.

The agreement will also see the two companies work together to research energy efficiency projects.

Klair Neenan, managing director, SSE Airtricity said: “As Ireland’s largest provider of 100% renewable energy, SSE Airtricity knows the importance of partnering with customers who share our commitment towards providing the right kind of energy now and for generations to come.”

“Today’s announcement is an important milestone on eir’s journey to create a more sustainable business,” said eir, CEO, Carolan Lennon. “Alongside this important contract, we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint through significant investment in the upgrade of our fleet, providing more routes to help our customers recycle their end of life equipment and by using the latest technology to reduce the requirements for our employees to travel for work.”

As well as providing 100% green energy to Irish businesses, SSE Airtricity is working to boost companies energy efficiency and sustainability measures, while reducing carbon footprint and energy bills.

TechCentral Reporters