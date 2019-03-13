CitySwifter to double workforce after successful investment round

Galway-based traffic management software developer Cityswifter has closed a €1.5 million funding round led by Irelandia Investments, ACT Venture Capital, and Mike McGearty, former CEO of CarTrawler, among others.

To date, CitySwifter has analysed data and optimised urban bus networks in eight of the UK’s largest cities and with this investment, they are on track to become the leader in ‘data-driven decision making’ for bus networks globally.

Brian O’Rourke, co-founder and CEO of CitySwifter, said: “Beginning with expansion beyond the eight cities in the UK where we have successfully scaled our operations, this funding gives us an opportunity to grow and continue to help large public transportation companies and authorities globally to revamp bus networks for both business and passenger service level improvements”.

The company plans to recruit tech and commercial talent from around the world to join them in their Galway headquarters where the company intends to double headcount from their current team this year by taking on 12 employees in software development anddata science. The company is also working towards opening offices in London and New York.

