Cavan Digital Hub marks third anniversary

Cavan’s managed workspace for digital and tech firms, Cavan Digital Hub, is celebrating three years in operation. Since opening in 2019, the facility has seen its client membership grow exponentially with desk occupancy up from 19 to 75.

Hub members include start-up companies, small-to-medium enterprises and IDA-backed international firms. Since 2019, US-based PublicRelay, one of the initial client members, has expanded its footprint from 2 to 24 staff. It recently announced further expansion into the Hub’s top floor suite. In 2020, IT managed services provider Cinnte Technologies, another of the first members in the Hub, was acquired by Jersey-based Calligo. Sport and social membership app company, ClubSpot, has expanded from one to six staff.

“We have created a fantastic digital eco-system, community and hotbed for fledging start-ups and entrepreneurs in Cavan and the region”, said Leanne Connell, manager, Cavan Digital Hub. “We are proud and privileged to have such great members and we watch with pride as they grow and go on this journey with us.”

In addition to providing private office, dedicated and hot-desks, Cavan Digital Hub also provides professional meeting and offsite spaces for local industry. “Cavan Digital Hub is not just about supporting the members that we have here in the building, this digital ecosystem also has a positive knock-on effect on the local economy through supporting jobs, families, communities and enabling collaboration with local and regional suppliers, partners, and Cavan-based companies,” said Brendan Jennings, Chairperson, Cavan Digital Hub.

