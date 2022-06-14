NBI increases construction crew numbers by 25% Three hundred additional workers since January brings total workforce Trade

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the National Broadband Plan, has announced that the total construction workforce delivering the roll-out has now reached over 1,500, with a 25% increase in workers in the first half of 2022. The increase includes 80 additional construction workers deployed to the NBP roll-out as a result of NBI’s new partnership with Gaeltec Utilities.

NBI chairman, David McCourt said: “The National Broadband Plan is a transformational infrastructure project which will ultimately see Ireland become one of the most connected countries in Europe for fibre broadband. Not only will this open up economic opportunities in the future, it is leading to investment and job creation in the regions right now. With 80 additional Gaeltec workers now commencing work in County Wicklow, a workforce of over 1,500 is now deployed to the NBP, showing real momentum in the roll-out.”

NBI Deployment CEO, TJ Malone said: “NBI contractors have already been on the ground across the country for 25 months with over 330,000 premises nationwide surveyed to date and almost 180,000 either constructed or under construction. Today’s announcement will see this activity take a further step up and we anticipate 40% of the entire Intervention Area will be under construction by the end of the year.”

Gaeltec managing director Joao Felizardo said: “Gaeltec is proud to be part of the NBP roll-out which will help to close the digital divide between urban and rural Ireland. As a Kilkenny company we recognise the benefit high speed broadband can bring to homes, farms and businesses all over the country, and we are delighted to be partnering with NBI to deliver it. We believe it is a testament to the reputation we have built in the Irish utilities market, and the confidence our customers place in our high standard of work and consistent track record of delivery. We look forward to bringing those attributes to our partnership with NBI.”

