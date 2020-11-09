Cartoon Saloon keeps show on the road with Blacknight, Siro

Fibre connectivity powers remote working for Kilkenny animation studio

Oscar-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon has partnered with Blacknight and wholesale broadband provider Siro, enabling it to put the finishing touches to its latest projects.

Cartoon Saloon was in the final stages of completing animated feature Wolfwalkers when Covid-19 broke out. Working with its broadband partner Blacknight, the company was able to connect to Siro’s gigabit fibre broadband network to ensure that a remote working solution could be put into place.

Connecting Cartoon Saloon’s studio in Kilkenny to Siro’s fibre-to-the-building network has doubled its bandwidth speed and increased reliability and performance, enabling the company to provide access to large files and office applications remotely via a secure VPN solution as well as enabling employees, clients and partners access and share very large files across the globe.

“Gigabit broadband enabled new ways of working, giving us the capability to quickly share content with any corner of the globe, whether it’s Hollywood or Beijing,” said Mark Mullery, studio technical director, Cartoon Saloon, and assistant director of Wolfwalkers. “Reliable and fast remote access has been crucial since the initial lockdown and Blacknight were able to provide us with a seamless solution with Siro’s Gigabit broadband service. As a result, we have been able to put the finishing touches to our latest feature with minimal delay.”

Michele Neylon, CEO and co-founder, Blacknight added: “Remote workers have to be able to have the same digital experience no matter where they are working from and we have been able to provide Cartoon Saloon with the perfect solution thanks to Siro’s gigabit broadband network. Being able to tailor services for our customers specific needs has always been what has made Blacknight stand out from the competition, with the speed and capability of our rollout for Cartoon Saloon highlighting how we are helping businesses succeed despite Covid-19.”

TechCentral Reporters