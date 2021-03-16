Carmel Owens appointed CEO of Sidero

Sidero has named Carmel Owens as its new chief executive officer. Carmel brings an excellent track record in business growth and more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector to her new position.

Founded in Athlone in 2013, Sidero employs 150 people and saw a 25% year-on-year increase in revenue to €14 million.

As CEO, Owens will assume responsibility for shaping Sidero’s strategy, increasing market share and spearheading the overall growth of the company. In addition to expanding Sidero’s customer base and enhancing its relationship with leading global technology partners such as AWS and Ericsson, Carmel will also be involved in ensuring the wellbeing of staff and delivering service excellence for clients.

Owens has held numerous senior executive roles with both indigenous and multinational technology leaders, including SQS (Expleo), Version 1 and Dell EMC. Most recently, she held the role of EMEA Vice President of Sales at Sungard Availability Services.

She was founding member and sales director of Commtech, where she drove early growth for the company which was ultimately acquired by US firm Arrow Electronics in 2017. She also established Version 1’s Northern Ireland business division in 2011 and will leverage her knowledge and experience in Northern Ireland to grow Sidero’s business there.

“I’m thrilled and privileged to have been appointed as CEO of Sidero,” said Owens. “Sidero has been quietly successful in delivering innovative software solutions from the heart of Ireland that are powering some of the world’s most successful companies. I’m looking forward to taking the company to the next level of growth and bringing our cloud expertise, agile approach and high-performance platforms to more companies across the island of Ireland.”

