Canon reveals PowerShot SX70HS 4K bridge camera

Canon has launched the PowerShot SX70HS, a bridge-body camera with a 65x optical fixed lens zoom, equivalent to a 21-1365mm focal length

The camera features DSLR-style looks and handling, a 7.5” Vari-Angle LCD screen, 20.3MP sensor and 4K Ultra High Definition video.

The PowerShot SX70HS’s 65x zoom extends to 2730mm equivalent focal length with Canon’s ZoomPlus functionality.

A 0cm macro mode enables users to focus on objects that are almost touching the lens, while the Zoom Frame Assist Lock function helps maintain framing when taking super-telephoto images, according to Canon.

The camera features a Digic 8 processor and a continuous shooting speeds of 10 fps. The Digic 8 processors powers the cameras 4K Ultra HD video capabilities, including 4K time-lapse and 4K screen grabs.

The SX70HS has a 20.3MP 1/2.3-type CMOS sensor that delivers a 24% increase in resolution, compared to the Canon SX60HS.

Users can sync images of videos to a smart device, PC or Mac via the Auto Image Sync and Transfer mode using the Canon Camera Connect app, or Image Transfer Utility 2 for PC and Mac.

The Canon PowerShot SX70HS will be available in November 2018.

Talkative printers

Canon has also revealed a new range of Pixma inkjet printers and smart scanners, including the Pixma TS9560 Series, Canon’s first A3 Inkjet all-In-one printer.

Newly compatible with Amazon Alexa, the printers respond to voice commands such as ‘Alexa, start Canon Printers’ and ‘print a colouring sheet’ via an Amazon Echo or other Alexa-enabled device.

The Canon Pixma TS9560 Series is a compact, all-in-one inkjet printer that is capable of A3 printing. The printer features Canons FINE printhead technology with five individual inks. The printer also includes smartphone operation and seamless Wi-Fi connectivity, and is compatible with AirPrint and Mopria for direct printing from smart devices.

The Canon Pixma TS8260 Series is an all-in-one printer that offers seamless wireless connectivity and enables high quality photo printing with six individual inks. The printer offers connectivity to the Pixma Cloud Link via the Canon Print app. The printer is capable of high-speed printing of up to 15 pages per minute in black and white, and 10 pages per minute in colour. Optional XL and XXL cartridges help to cut costs when printing high volumes.

The Canon Pixma TS6260 Series has dedicated pigment black ink, to keep black text sharp. Using Wi-Fi connectivity, the Canon Print app allows for control from a smart device, as well as access to Pixma Cloud Link. The printer has a 7.5cm touch screen, five individual inks, auto two-sided printing and borderless photo printing for sizes up to A4.

The Canon Pixma TR4560 Series is a multifunctional printer that can copy, scan and fax multiple page documents with the 20-sheet Automatic Document Feeder. Amazon Alexa-enabled devices can connect to the Pixma TR4560 Series, allowing voice commands to be used to print check lists and templates, or to check ink levels and printer status.

The Canon CanoScan LiDE 400 is a premium, compact scanner that can scan up to 4800×4800 dots per inch. The double-hinged Z-Lid extends up to 21mm, allowing users to scan bulky documents. The scanner also has Auto Scan detection, Auto Photo Fix and LiDE technology.

The Canon CanoScan LiDE 300 is a lightweight A4 flatbed scanner fitted with Canon’s streamlined EZ buttons. The scanner has the ability to scan resolutions of up to 2,400×4,800 dpi and can be moved around the home or office. Auto Document Fix and Auto Photo Fix deliver instant document recognition.

The Canon PIXMA TS8260 Series, PIXMA TS6260 Series and PIXMA TR4560 Series printers and CanoScan LiDE 400 and CanoScan LiDE 300 scanners will be available from September 2018, with the PIXMA TS9560 Series printer available from November 2018.

IDG News Service