Cadoo messaging app developer secures €250k in funding

Messagin app developer plans to have 1m users by 2020 Print Print Trade

Messaging service provider Cadoo has secured a €250,000 investment that is expected to lead to the creation of 20 jobs in software and business development and user support. The backing was secured from IT services company Paradyn and Enterprise Ireland.

The Cadoo app is aimed primarily at schools and universities with 4,000 active users currently signed up to the platform following a successful pilot programme. The app enables educational institutions to send unlimited free messages such as school closure alerts, notification of events, and appointment reminders to an unlimited number of contacts.

The user-friendly dashboard means that users can manage contacts, create messages and monitor responses, with the ability to send rich media files such as JPEG and PDF.

The messaging platform also offers senders the option to identify communications as high-priority, and where the Cadoo message hasn’t been opened within a specified timeframe, the app resends the message as an SMS.

“We have ambitious growth plans for Cadoo, which include opening an office in the UK later this year, [and] the app reaching 1 million users by 2020,” Mike Basile, product director, Cadoo.

“The free Cadoo app gives schools, colleges and universities more control over their communications, whilst cutting both their costs and admin time spent managing these communications. Educational institutions have the option of sending media-rich messages to large numbers of students or students’ parents for free and Cadoo also gives them the ability to send and receive communications in one app.

“Recipients also benefit by getting immediate and important updates, as well as being able to respond directly and privately.”

Cadoo expects to open a UK office later this year.

TechCentral Reporters