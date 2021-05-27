Buymie to offer same-day grocery delivery service in Galway, Limerick

Buymie will begin to offer grocery deliveries and full personal shopping services to over 190,000 Galway and Limerick residents.

From 31 May, both Galway and Limerick customers will be able to use the Buymie app to shop online for a range of over 35,000 groceries from local partnering stores, Dunnes Stores and Lidl, as well as Tesco. Buymie said its customers can expect to receive the grocery delivery in as little as an hour or choose a selected date and time.

The grocery delivery service is already in operation in Dublin, Cork and Bristol. The company plans to create 60 personal shopping roles to service Galway and Limerick. Buymie shoppers are classified as independent contractors.

Buymie is the market leader in same-day grocery delivery in Ireland and in 2018 became the first independent e-commerce platform in Europe to launch the discount channel online through a strategic partnership with Lidl.

The gig economy company has grown over 500% year on year comparing January 2020 to January 2021. In June 2020, Buymie closed a Series A funding round of €5.8 million in new investments into its business, to take its total capital raised to €10.5 million. Since its launch in 2016, the service has been used by one in 10 households across Dublin.

Users of Buymie’s app can select a grocery store, then the products they wish to purchase, and conveniently select a convenient delivery slot. Buymie customers have no limitation on basket size and access to full assortments of food products. A personal shopper is then appointed, allowing for seamless communication during the shopping process, and ensuring the best substitutions and highest quality fresh produce are selected.

“have seen incredible demand for the Buymie same-day grocery delivery in Ireland and the UK and today’s announcement brings the service to thousands more Irish households,” said Devan Hughes, CEO and co-founder of Buymie. “As we see the light at the end of the tunnel, we are all going to be making up for lost time and using a service like Buymie can give customers the option of taking back those two hours spent in the car, aisles and queues.”

