BrightWind secures €162,000 to develop wind and solar data management platform

Funding will enable researchers to better understand Ireland's renewable energy capabilities

BrightWind has secured €162,000 in funding from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) to build a new wind and solar resource data management platform.

Designed to enable researchers to better understand Ireland’s wind and solar power, the renewable energy consultancy firm said the platform will contribute to reaching the Irish government’s climate action plan targets.

The funding will also support BrightWind in building its open source data analysis Python library to enable industry cooperation and research activities through access to wind and solar data.

Stephen Holleran, co-founder and director, BrightWind, said: “The open wind and solar data which we will gather in the new platform will contribute to research essential for meeting the Irish government’s climate action plan target of 70% of electricity generation to come from renewable sources by 2030.

“It will do this by contributing to research in wind power forecasting to enable higher penetration of wind on the electricity system and for reducing the uncertainty in long-term energy yield predictions of wind farms.”

To demonstrate its commitment to climate action, BrightWind has pledged to donate 1% of its annual revenue to nature-based solutions for biodiversity loss, native tree deforestation and climate change.

Dr Phil Hemmingway, head of SEAI’s low carbon technology department, said: “Ireland’s energy system will undergo a rapid, continual and significant evolution during the period 2020 to 2030 and beyond. Projects such as these are at the forefront of knowledge development.”

TechCentral Reporters