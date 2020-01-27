Blueface acquired by Comcast Business

Unified comms platform joins portfolio of business-grade solutions Print Print Trade

Dublin-based unified communications provider Blueface has been acquired by Comcast Business. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed and Blueface’s existing operation is not expected to be affected.

The acquisition adds Blueface’s proprietary platform to Comcast Business’s portfolio of business-grade solutions.

“The addition of Blueface’s unified communications solution to the Comcast Business portfolio will provide customers access to industry-leading audio and video tools to connect employees across devices and locations,” said Bill Stemper, president, Comcast Business.

“Whether connecting within a company or directly to customers, Blueface technology, powered by Comcast Business, will provide businesses a seamless communications experience. We look forward to delivering innovative solutions that enable businesses to help power employee productivity and extraordinary customer experiences in 2020 and beyond.”

Alan Foy, CEO, Blueface, said: “Blueface is the only truly global unified communications-as-a-service platform that can equip service providers with a customised unified communications solution for businesses large and small.

“We are thrilled to join Comcast and work with the Comcast Business team to invest in and scale our technology roadmap to create compelling B2B product offerings. Together, we will enable businesses to connect better with an unmatched network and suite of communication tools that enable improved employee productivity.”

TechCentral Reporters