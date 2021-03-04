Biopharmaceutical training embraces virtual learning

Mixed reality course goes VIRal with help from TU Dublin Print Print Life

The BioPharmaChem Skillnet, in association with Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin), today unveiled a new programme that could revolutionise skills development in the sector through the use of virtual reality.

This programme – Aseptic Techniques for Biomanufacturing in VR – will enable upskilling outside of the live environment, reducing risk and creating opportunities to manufacture additional batches of product estimated at up to €10 million.

Participants will engage in a variety of aseptic activities typically performed in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Using cutting-edge virtual reality, participants can ‘perform’ activities in a simulated cleanroom environment including gowning sequencing, handwashing, issue identification, glove inspection and isolator operations. The course will also use 3D modelling to demonstrate speed of movement and incorporate feedback for users.

advertisement





Paul Healy, chief executive at Skillnet Ireland, said: “Innovative digital learning models, including virtual reality, offer us so much opportunity to develop best-in-class talent in an accessible and cost-effective way.”

Development of the course was led by the BioPharmaChem Skillnet Business Network, which includes leading global and indigenous organisations in the pharmaceutical, biopharma, chemical and medical device sectors. Focused on supporting the growth of these sectors by enhancing skills and development opportunities, this latest offering presents an exciting innovation that could have a wide-reaching application for the sector.

The programme was developed in collaboration with the Virtual Interaction Research Lab (VIRal) at TU Dublin.

The course will be available from the end of March 2021.

For more details on BioPharmaChem Skillnet visit https://www.bpcskillnet.ie/

TechCentral Reporters