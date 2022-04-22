Belfast start-up plans £20m EV infrastructure network for Northern Ireland Weev to install 1,500 new charging points before the end of 2024 Life

Belfast-based start-up Weev has plans to invest £20 million in a new public electric vehicle (EV) charging network in over 350 locations across Northern Ireland.

The company plans to install 1,500 new charging points before the end of 2024, including at six major ultra-rapid charging hub sites that will see drivers able to fully ‘top-up’ their vehicles in less than 20 minutes.

Charging points will be available in convenient and strategic locations such as car parks. Weev will also offer EV managed fleet solutions and leasing.

Co-founder by Thomas O’Hagan will take up the role of chief commercial officer in this new venture, is joined in the executive team by Philip Rainey as chief executive officer and Graeme Thompson as chief finance officer. The board will be chaired by David Gavaghan with Brian Loughran joining as director.

“With the current situation around fuel prices, consumers are now thinking seriously about the switch to an EV, but they need to make that switch knowing that their charging requirements will be met should they need it on any given journey,” said O’Hagan.

“Our roll out has just commenced and we plan to have the first users on our network by mid-2022. In total by the end of 2024, we expect to have completed with the installation of a network of 1,500 charging points operational in strategic locations across Northern Ireland.”

Mark McCall from Electric Vehicle Association Northern Ireland (EVANI) added: “We have been lobbying to create an environment that was investible for commercial operators to bring new public charging infrastructure to Northern Ireland. We are delighted that Weev has stepped forward to help make this happen.

“EV drivers in Northern Ireland have been crying out for action and we are really looking forward to seeing the progress the company makes with its planned roll out.”

TechCentral Reporters

