BBDO Dublin up for awards for its RSA virtual reality project

Recognition for its ground-breaking drink driving campaign Print Print Life

BBDO Dublin is among the finalists at this year’s Lovie Awards for best virtual reality and 360 video.

The creative agency collaborated with the Road Safety Authority on ‘Consequences’, a virtual reality (VR) project that puts users in the shoes of a drunk driver. The programme allows participants to experience the full gamut- from injury to prosecution.

Shot in 6K with spatial audio, the deeply immersive experience raked up 135,000 views on the RSA shuttle bus. This is Ireland’s most accessible high-end VR activation.

As a finalist, BBDO Dublin is eligible to win a Lovie People’s Choice Award, which fans vote for online. From now until October 3, members of the public can show their support for the project by voting at RSAforIreland.com.

The Lovie Awards honour excellence in websites, online advertising, internet video, mobile sites, apps and podcasts across Europe. A panel of internet experts from the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) will select the winners.

“BBDO Dublin and The Road Safety Authority have excelled in its category, showing fantastic prowess in digital innovation and creativity,” said Nicolas Roope, executive chair of IADAS. “This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity and vision of its creators.”

Winners will be announced at the Lovie Awards ceremony at The BFI Southbank, London on November 14, 2019.

Votes can be cast at RSAforIreland.com

TechCentral Reporters