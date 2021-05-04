Bank of Ireland to take on 130 IT specialists

COO cals for more women to apply for specialist roles Print Print Trade

Bank of Ireland will hire 130 technology professionals to support the delivery of its digital agenda. Successful candidates will join the bank’s in-house tech teams, and will support the enhancement of its digital services and offerings. It expects to fill the roles over the next 12 months.

New roles will include technical architects, software developers, engineers, specialised project managers, scrum masters and data analysts. Those hired will have the opportunity to play a role in Bank of Ireland’s ongoing digital transformation at a time when customer behaviours and preferences are evolving faster than ever.

The recruitment drive follows Bank of Ireland’s announcement of its new ways of working, offering employees greater flexibility to work from a combination of home and office locations. Along with working from home, Bank of Ireland colleagues will have access to multiple bank buildings including a new network of agile hubs – 11 in Ireland four in the UK – with meeting spaces and bookable desks, encouraging flexibility and enhancing work-life balance.

advertisement





Jackie Noakes, Bank of Ireland group chief operating officer, said: “In what is an incredibly competitive marketplace we are delighted to be offering these cutting edge roles for digital professionals. The pace of banking is changing rapidly and we’ve reached a tipping point between traditional offline banking and 24/7 digital services. That makes roles like these critical to how we serve our customers, bring products and services to market, and develop our business into the future.

“Right now, we have almost half a million log-ins to our mobile app every day. 80% of our loans to farmers happen online or over the phone. And contactless transactions have increased from 70 million a year in 2017 to 170 million in 2020. Inside every bank there’s a tech company – delivering constant change driven by customer demand – and that’s why we’re investing strongly in our in-house digital engineering teams.

“So far this year, Bank of Ireland has bucked the trend with 47% of all previously advertised IT roles being filled by female candidates,” continued Noakes. “We’re keen to maintain this, and so are strongly encouraging female talent to look at these roles and to consider Bank of Ireland for the next step in their career.”

To date, 30 of the available roles are at an advanced recruitment stage, while 100 are currently advertised or will be advertised.

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?