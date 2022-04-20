BangDB now offers its AI and graph data platform on cloud The Big Data firm also plans to unveil an app store in the coming weeks Pro

BangDB has launched its converged database platform on the cloud, an industry-first.

Dubbed Ampere, the platform links artificial intelligence (AI), graph, stream processing, and database to aid modern, data-intensive applications.

Businesses can ingest and process time-series events, run cyphers, develop predictive models, and more.

“A major shift is underway in the way data is being generated and consumed. A lot more data is coming from devices than ever before,” said Sachin Sinha, founder and CEO of BangDB.

“Most of the existing tools, platforms in the market were created a decade ago and hence we find it difficult to deal with newer kind of data and the use cases emerging from it. With BangDB as SaaS on cloud, Ampere becomes the first off-the-shelf platform of its kind, which cuts down the time and cost to build modern applications drastically,” added Sinha

BangDB also ranks as one of the fastest streaming AI and graph data services available in the cloud.

With cloud release, users now can create applications in very little time without any coding. In the coming weeks, the Big Data firm will also launch an app store where pre-built applications for multiple domains will be listed and developers will be able to publish and sell their own applications.

“BangDB is designed for emerging use cases which deals with Edge and Cloud computing in real time in various domains like IoT, fintech, log analysis, supply chain etc. BangDB processes many kinds of data to identify patterns, anomalies and other interesting events to offer continuous operational intelligence in totally automated manner,” added BangDB.

