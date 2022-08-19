AWS to fund University of Limerick fellowship programme UL Foundation CEO hails 'one of the most significant investments' in college's immersive software engineering programme Life

University of Limerick has unveiled it’s Global Fellowships programme as part of its BSc/MSc in Immersive Software Engineering (ISE) to be funded in perpetuity by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

This collaboration will help transform computer science education and research by attracting engineering leaders at all career levels from both industry and academia to UL’s pioneering new ISE course.

The ISE Global Fellowships will be competitive and prestigious software engineering awards. UL will appoint junior and senior fellows coming from a variety of backgrounds, genders, expertise, and geographies, and each Fellow will be supported to spend between three weeks and six months inspiring ISE’s students, collaborating with ISE’s researchers, and engaging ISE’s growing coalition of industry partners.

Welcoming the gift, UL Foundation CEO Harvey Duthie, said: “This is one of the most significant investments in the ISE programme to date, and AWS’ commitment will underwrite the Fellows Programme forever. It’s a confident statement about the future of technology in Ireland and demonstrates the importance AWS places on supporting world-class education.”

Prof Kerstin Mey, UL’s President, said: “We want to create a globally prestigious teaching and research Fellowship for technology leaders. We are excited to have the backing of a global leader like AWS for what we believe will be one of the best software courses in the world.”

Mike Beary, country manager, AWS Ireland, said: “AWS has invested in Ireland for over fifteen years, and this contribution is part of our ongoing and long-term commitment to supporting educational development across the island. The Global Fellows programme will bring together pioneering teaching and research with world-class thought leaders and practitioners to help develop tomorrow’s technology leaders and innovators.

“With a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, the Fellows will be drawn from a wide variety of backgrounds, skill sets, life experiences and global locations. AWS is proud to be part of the programme and to work with UL to inspire students, and to champion fresh approaches to issues of importance to society.”

UL’s BSc/MSc in ISE is a transformational new teaching and research initiative that will welcome its first students to the University in September. Students will learn by doing, working on projects and in paid residencies at some of ISE’s more than fifty partner organisations. They will also achieve a masters’ qualification in four years.

ISE course director, Prof Tiziana Margaria said: “What we are doing at ISE with AWS is fundamentally different. The fellowship programme will dramatically and positively benefit the entire ISE ecosystem, especially the education of ISE students and the depth and reach of our research. The medium to long term impact of this global network will be a game changer.”

TechCentral Reporters