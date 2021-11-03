AWS launches new accelerator for early stage start-ups

EMEA start-ups to receive technology, product development, advice and funding Print Print Trade

Amazon Web Service has launched the AWS Startup Loft Accelerator, an equity-free acceleration program for early-stage start-ups in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Participants in the 10-week virtual programme will have tailored personal training with access to experienced advisors, subject matter experts, investors, and some of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs, who have built their businesses on AWS. They can also join a large community of entrepreneurs to share knowledge, experience, and advice.

Participating start-ups will also be eligible to join the AWS Activate program, which includes up to $25,000 in Activate credits to spend on AWS services, a one-year free AWS Business Support subscription for up to $5,000, access to the pre-built infrastructure templates, and exclusive member-only offers.

Applications open in November 2021 for all startups from across the European Union, United Kingdom and Israel, seeking to build and scale their product on AWS. The first cohort of 25 start-ups will start in early 2022, with the program expanding to more countries across EMEA in the coming months. Interested startups can apply to participate in the first cohort here.

AWS business and technical experts will work closely with the start-ups. This includes AWS solutions architects who will help startups accelerate the design and development of a minimum viable product. Investors including Entrée Capital and founders, Bernadette Nixon, CEO of Algolia, Cristina Fonseca, co-founder of Talkdesk and AI startup Cleverly, and Dr Shay David, co-founder and CEO of UK-based startup Retrain.ai and co-founder of Kaltura, will work with the startups. These experts will help to refine business plans, and provide guidance on topics such as finance, marketing, and human resources. AWS accelerator partners will also deliver dedicated content as part of the AWS Startup Loft Accelerator.

AWS has enabled start-ups from food delivery service JustEat, which went from a small operation in a Danish basement to a public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange with a valuation of £1.5 billion, to German-based digital bank N26, and Spanish ride-hailing company Cabify.

TechCentral Reporters

