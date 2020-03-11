Avaya offers collaboration app for free to facilitate remove working

Collaboration software offered to education institutions and non-profit organisations worldwide Print Print Trade

Avaya announced that it will provide its Avaya Spaces collaboration software to education institutions and qualified non-profit organisations at no cost.

This comes after several collaboration and video conferencing software vendors began offering products to users for free in response to the spread of Covid-19.

Avaya Spaces provides a cloud meeting and team collaboration solution that enables people and organisations to connect and collaborate remotely. It gives users an extensive set of meeting and team collaboration features, including voice and video conferencing for up to 200 participants. As a mobile-enabled solution, it gives users a simple, secure and effective way to track communications and manage tasks when travel and connectivity are limited.

According to the company, Avaya has seen a 200% increase in video collaboration traffic on this platform since January.

“Covid-19 is impacting the lives of people around the globe and every day we hear new sobering stories about the very real health and safety implications of the spread of this virus,” said Jim Chirico, CEO of Avaya.

“There is an especially immediate need in the education sector as school and university administrators consider the safety of their students while ensuring continuity of their classes, engagement with their students and delivering on their educational objectives. Avaya has four million UC and contact centre seats in the state, local government and education market worldwide – so we understand the demands of that sector and targeted our Avaya Spaces offer accordingly.”

TechCentral Reporters