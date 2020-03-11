IP Telecom waives fees in response to Covid-19 outbreak

Hosted service provider takes on contagion fears Print Print Trade

Dublin-based telecoms carrier IP Telecom is waiving its regular installation and initial usage fees to help the business community respond to the potential impact of coronavirus.

The Irish company’s hosted phone system, which uses a combination of Microsoft Teams and other softphone applications, gives businesses the flexibility to operate as normal irrespective of where staff are located. It claims that its remote working solution will mitigate the impact that self-isolation will have on normal business function.

Additionally, its no-touch’ installation process allows companies’ phone systems to be updated, onboarded and Microsoft Teams installation to be carried out remotely without the need for engineers on site.

“The outbreak of the coronavirus in Ireland is too important for companies not to respond to,” said Anthony Tattan, commercial director, IP Telecom. “Staff who need to self-isolate or colleagues who may be fearful of illness, need to have remote working enabled allowing businesses to continue to function as normal.

“Globally, Microsoft have already acted by making some of their products available for free and we believe it’s vital for Irish businesses to respond and enable remote working to prevent the spread of Covid-19. If our initiative helps protect Irish business and their staff, then as a company we are doing our bit to help.”

TechCentral Reporters