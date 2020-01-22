Avaya appoints new UK & I MD

Steve Joyner moves from channel role Print Print Trade

Enterprise communications company Avaya has appointed Steve Joyner as managing director of Ireland and the UK (UK & I).

Joyner will report to Ronald Rubens, vice president, Europe, and champion the company’s “customer-first culture” for customers on their digital transformation journey. He will also lead the company’s evolution towards a “cloud-centric communications provider and help to drive excellence in executing Avaya’s global cloud strategy” in the region.

Joyner began at Avaya following the 2009 Nortel acquisition, and has held multiple engineering, sales and channel roles in the UK and the Middle East over a 30-year career. Prior to his current appointment, he was Avaya’s European channel lead. In this role, he led a team of regional channel managers to drive significant growth through an extensive, diversified network of business partners and resellers across Europe. He played a critical role in improving the company’s various channel programmes globally and expanding its channel business.

“Steve’s appointment comes at an exciting time for Avaya with our transition to cloud and the strategic partnership with RingCentral and the introduction of Avaya Cloud Office,” said Rubens. “The company is poised to offer a real competitive advantage by providing our customers with a seamless journey to cloud communications. With his extensive industry experience, Steve will be instrumental in delivering our global cloud-first strategy in the region.”

TechCentral Reporters