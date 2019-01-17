Autodesk officially opens Windmill Lane operation

Autodesk has officially opened its new office at 1 Windmill Lane, which will serve as the company’s EMEA headquarters. Almost one year on from its move to Dublin, 170 employees have joined the Autodesk team in Ireland, representing 28 different nationalities. Their functions support Autodesk’s EMEA operations, including finance, localisation and sales operations.

“The response to placing our EMEA HQ in Dublin has been positive and we look forward to growing our presence here. We have built an impressive team over the last year and look forward to increasing our contributions to this vibrant community,” said Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost.

Martin Gurren, Autodesk client services director and Dublin site leader, said: “In a fast-moving world, where new innovations and technologies are constantly writing and re-writing the rules of business and customer engagement, it’s easy for companies to lose sight of their most important asset: people.

“As Autodesk’s new EMEA headquarters, Dublin is a central part of our global business strategy. To ensure that we can continue to supply our customers with the products they need to realise their design and construction ambitions, we need to attract and retain the right talent.

“That’s why Autodesk’s current priority in Dublin is culture. We want to build an inclusive, stimulating workplace that rewards design-focused people who think laterally and creatively.”

Autodesk’s flagship products, AutoCAD and Revit, have been used to design some of Ireland’s most iconic buildings, including the Guinness Storehouse, the Central Bank of Ireland, the National Children’s Hospital, the Samuel Beckett Bridge, and even Dublin’s Spire.

TechCentral Reporters